Hargrett, Rolhala
Rolhala Hargrett, 78, peacefully passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mr. Hargrett was a 1964 FAMU graduate and educator in Palm Beach County, FL for over 35 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Bettye; one daughter Michelle; two sons Michael and Brian; sister Vera Crummedy; brother Ervin Hargrett (Louise); and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel, Tallahassee, FL with burial at Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11:00AM to 6:00PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. The Service will be streamed on Zoom at (https://bit.ly/2ZpTPeA
) or at (zoom.us/join
) - Meeting ID 859 3017 6415.