Rolhala Hargrett
Hargrett, Rolhala
Rolhala Hargrett, 78, peacefully passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mr. Hargrett was a 1964 FAMU graduate and educator in Palm Beach County, FL for over 35 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Bettye; one daughter Michelle; two sons Michael and Brian; sister Vera Crummedy; brother Ervin Hargrett (Louise); and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel, Tallahassee, FL with burial at Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11:00AM to 6:00PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. The Service will be streamed on Zoom at (https://bit.ly/2ZpTPeA) or at (zoom.us/join) - Meeting ID 859 3017 6415.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
