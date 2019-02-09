Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church
821 Prosperity Farms Rd
North Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Romeo ZAMBERLETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romeo ZAMBERLETTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Romeo ZAMBERLETTI Obituary
ZAMBERLETTI, Romeo Romeo Zamberletti passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. He was a World War II veteran serving in Korea. He graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH and was a computer specialist for United Aircraft Research Division and Pratt Whitney Aircraft. He is survived by his wife Patricia and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 on Saturday, February 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cross Catholic Outreach, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 97168, Washington, DC 20077-7798.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.