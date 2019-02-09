|
ZAMBERLETTI, Romeo Romeo Zamberletti passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. He was a World War II veteran serving in Korea. He graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH and was a computer specialist for United Aircraft Research Division and Pratt Whitney Aircraft. He is survived by his wife Patricia and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 on Saturday, February 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cross Catholic Outreach, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 97168, Washington, DC 20077-7798.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 9, 2019