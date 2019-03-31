ABRAMSON, Rona Dr. Rona Abramson was a noted, honored, and dedicated educator, humanitarian, and philanthropist. The International Trustee of the Women's Wing of the Transcendental Meditation (TM) Movement, Rona offered practical tools, wisdom, and support to millions of vulnerable women and children countries worldwide, including Canada, South Africa, Uganda, Lebanon and Italy. Her pragmatic approach and commitment to her work led to the establishment of community wide consciousness-based teaching centers, universities, and economic initiatives for women and girls. Rona's unbounded energy and tireless focus never waned for alleviating the suffering of women and children. Her mentorship and ability to engage and guide those that sought personal transformation including world leaders set her apart and she was often relied on to provide her project management expertise to initiatives focused on education, women's empowerment, and maternal health programs for nurses and midwives. A founding member of the Board of Directors of the David Lynch Foundation, Rona and her beloved husband, Jeffrey, recently co-founded the Abramson Center for Peace as a division of the DLF, dedicated to preventing conflict and violence and fostering harmony and peace in war-torn regions. She has served on numerous advisory boards including Access Circles, Aspen Brain Institute and the Global Wellness Institute. Rona received a Doctorate of World Peace from Maharishi European Research University and a Doctorate of Supreme Political Science from Maharishi University of World Peace. She is survived by her husband and best friend Jeffrey Abramson, her parents Brenda and Abe Sluser, siblings Laurie (Renee) Sluser, Marlene (Brian) Goldberg, extended family Mitchell (Anne-Marie) Garber, Donna (Morrie) Liquornik, Ronald (Anne) Abramson, Gary (Pennie) Abramson along with a large family, nephews and nieces. She will also be remembered by the many women and children whose lives she will have forever improved. The family wishes donations to be sent to the program that Rona worked so tirelessly for: Seeds of Heaven/ AWAGO (African Women and Girls Organization), to donate online at (https://africanwomenandgirls-uganda.org/donate/) OR Mail checks payable to Seeds of Heaven/AWAGO to Leslee Goldstein, 1750 Jupiter Avenue, Fairfield, IA 52556. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary