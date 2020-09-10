Rona Cohen Peck, 87, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on September 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Burton Peck, with whom she shared 63 years of a loving and devoted marriage; her parents, Louis and Rachael Cohen; and her sister, Mildred Dale.
Rona was born January 22, 1933 in Boston, MA. She grew up in Roxbury, MA before moving to Newton during middle school, where she met Burt, the love of her life. After graduating from Newton High School, she majored in economics at Wellesley College, earning her bachelor's degree in 1954.
Rona and Burt raised their family in Stamford, CT before retiring to Palm Beach Gardens. Her loyalty, devotion and loving spirit, intellect, and laughter were evident in every aspect of her life. She saw to Burt's needs and was his travel partner on business trips after his illness. She was the emotional foundation for her family. Several months after Burt died, Rona moved to Devonshire at PGA National, where she made new friendships and nurtured the many friendships already made from Newton, Stamford and Palm Beach Gardens. Rona enjoyed playing mah jongg and bridge, doing Sudoku and the New York Times crossword puzzles, and following current events. She will be remembered most for her superlative smile and infectious giggle.
Rona is survived by her children, Jim and his wife Sherry, Linda, and Steve and his wife Laura; her brother-in-law Bob and his wife Ann; her beloved grandchildren, Rachel and her husband Matt, Sarah, Daniel, Samantha, and Charlie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless friends she considered to be family. Nothing made her happier than being with those she loved.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time. Those wishing to make donations in her memory may do so with Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at (www.trustbridgefoundation.org
).