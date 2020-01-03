|
Huggins, Ronald Clifford
Ronald "Ronnie" Clifford Huggins, 65, of Lake Wales, FL passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. He was born November 15, 1954 in Batavia, NY. He grew up in Polk County then later moved to West Palm Beach for his career in construction and returned in 2009 when he retired. He was the Project Superintendent for Clark Construction and a United States Marine who served during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Lynda Huggins, one daughter, three sons, one sister, four brothers, thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will have a private service at a later date. Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at (www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020