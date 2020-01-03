Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
Ronald Huggins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Huggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Clifford Huggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Clifford Huggins Obituary
Huggins, Ronald Clifford
Ronald "Ronnie" Clifford Huggins, 65, of Lake Wales, FL passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. He was born November 15, 1954 in Batavia, NY. He grew up in Polk County then later moved to West Palm Beach for his career in construction and returned in 2009 when he retired. He was the Project Superintendent for Clark Construction and a United States Marine who served during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Lynda Huggins, one daughter, three sons, one sister, four brothers, thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will have a private service at a later date. Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at (www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -