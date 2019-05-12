|
MEREDITH, Ronald Earl Ronald "Ronbo" Earl Meredith, age 60, of West Palm Beach, FL died Saturday May 4, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Survivors include his wife Mary Goode Meredith, son, Ronald Lee Meredith, step-son Cody Kline, mother, Alta (Chuck) Benjamin of Sebastian, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial service will be held at the Blue Boar on Saturday, May 18. There will be second memorial service at 11:30AM Saturday, June 8 at 11400 S Indian River Dr, Sebastian.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019