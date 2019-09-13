Home

Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
12248 76th Road North
West Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Ronald Edward Thomas Marlowe Obituary
Marlowe, Ronald Edward Thomas
Ronald Edward Thomas Marlowe "Eddie"- 57 years old. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eddie Marlowe, announces his passing after a brief illness on September 7, 2019. He battled cancer just like a true warrior. Eddie never gave up or complained, no matter what. He will always be remembered by his father, Ronald Marlowe, stepmother, Kathy Marlowe, sister Lisa Teets, partner Jamie Clearly, nephews Derrick and Darren Teets, and nieces Megan Ronga and Madison Costanzo. Eddie is predeceased by his mother Shirley Harlan. Eddie was a Florida Native and very proud of that. He loved the outdoors- he was an avid hunter and a great marksman. He was the best gunsmith! Everyone who knew Eddie knew his love for animals. He was known for being the "Animal Whisperer". Did not matter what kind of animal, 2 legs or 4 legs if they were hurt or needed anything Eddie was there. Eddie will most be remembered for his knowledge of History and his love for Politics. In lieu of flowers please send Donations to Trustbridge Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
