Ronald J. Chesnos, age 75, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Ron was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Elizabeth and Al Chesnos of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Dominic) Sandifer and Kristen (Christian) McIntosh and brother Richard (Joanne) Chesnos; uncle of Maria and Sara. He has many loving cousins, neighbors and friends. Ron was vice-president of sales and a coal sales contract administrator. After retirement, he found much happiness in Florida, where he enjoyed playing bridge and volunteering at Jupiter Medical Center. He was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 400 Seabrook Road, Tequesta, FL where a Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Friday, November 15, 2019. Family suggests memorial contributions to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019