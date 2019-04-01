PITTS, Sr., Ronald Jackson Ronald Jackson Pitts, Sr., age 81, of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019. Ronald was born May 30, 1937 in Thomaston, GA. He is survived by his wife Rachel; his sons, Ronald and Steven; his brother Buddy; his sister Patsy; his daughter-in-law Rosa; his sister-in-law Sherry, and his grandsons Cameron and Michael. Ronald joined the Air Force at age 17. After serving 8 years in the Air Force and Air Force reserves, Ronald began a career with the U.S. Postal Service. Upon graduation from night school at Georgia State University Ronald entered the Postal Service's management trainee program. He was Postmaster for West Palm Beach from 1973 to 1985 and Postmaster for Houston, TX from 1988 to 1991. After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. Ronald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind. A Funeral Service will occur Monday, April 1, 2019 at 3:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at (www.dorsey-smithmemorygardens.com) for the Pitts family. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary