|
|
Steedly, Ronald L.
Ronald L. Steedly, age 76, of Jupiter, FL, passed away October 12, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer. Born in Louisville, KY in 1943, he was a 1961 graduate of Southern High School, 1965 graduate of University of Kentucky with a BS in electrical engineering. He had a 35 year career with Pratt & Whitney as an analog engineer, computer programmer, network supervisor, network strategic planner and business manager. Before retiring he was a Business/Project manager with Computer Science Corp. Ron was married for 36 years to Judy Sigman Steedly. Also surviving are four children: Jennifer Duncan, Medford, OR; Drew Steedly, Woodinville, WA; Julie Jordan, Dawsonville, GA; Sheri Weathers, Arlington, VA; sister, Doris Ramey, Montgomery, AL; James Steedly (Priscilla), Louisville, KY. He leaves 11 grandchildren. The family expresses gratitude to the physicians and staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Cancer Center of South Florida. His request was to have no services.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019