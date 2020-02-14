|
|
Sant Angelo, Ronald Lamar
Ronald Lamar Sant Angelo, age 60, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1959 to Alfred Sant Angelo and Illa Morgan in Fort Benning, GA. Ronald relocated to the Vero Beach area 17 years ago and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating in his spare time.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Alfred and nephew, RC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Deidre; his mother, Illa; brothers, Danny (Carla), Joey, Jason (Cheryl Ann); nieces, Jenny, Trista; nephews, Chris, JT, Stephen, Newt; great niece and nephew, Wylie, Ilsa; and many more relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Freedom Ranch February 16, 2020 at 2:00PM, 11655 Hwy 441, Okeechobee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to (www.huntforvets.com).
Ronald will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services. You may visit (www.YatesFuneralHome.com) for more information.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020