GAMBOLATI, Ronald Lee Ronald Lee Gambolati, 77, passed away April 25 in Palm Beach Gardens. Ron was born in Manchester, CT, September 1, 1941, to Frank and Gladys Gambolati, now deceased. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Auryansen) Gambolati and their three children and five grandchildren: Susan Moore of Blue Ridge, VA, her husband Chuck and their son Nathan; Michael of Forest, VA, his wife Kimberly and their daughter Jazmine; and Robert of Auckland, New Zealand and his three daughters Rory, Oriah and Hartlyn. Ron graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1963 and earned advanced degrees later from Georgetown University and Boston University. He received his commission as a US Army officer through the ROTC program at Middlebury and started his Army career in August 1963. Ron served on active duty and in the Army Reserve, plus worked as a US Government Civilian, until his retirement in 1995. He spent time in France, Vietnam and the US and many years in Germany before moving to Florida after retirement. When a few months into retirement Ron decided he needed more excitement in his life, he started his second career as a substitute teacher at four high schools in Palm Beach County. He was soon dubbed "Dr. Evil" by students because of his resemblance to the movie character. He became a favorite sub with teachers and students, and his continued connection with current and former students was amazing. No formal service is planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Ron's memory, please consider making a contribution to , online at website (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?type=tribute) or by mail to , 40 Rector Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006 or to Best Friends Animal Society, online at website (https://secure.bestfriends.org/page/contribute/memory) or by mail to Best Friends Animal Society, Attn: Jonna W., 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, or to your own favorite charity. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019