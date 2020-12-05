Ronald M. Riker

Ronald M. Riker also known as "Big Ron" and formerly of R&B Auto Products passed at age 71 after a courageous battle with cancer on November 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Belinda "Beau", formerly of Family Hair Center, his sons Ross and Christopher Riker, his sister Frankie Vallilee, his grandchildren Kaleb and Audrey and various other family members. He is predeceased by his son Nicholas Riker.

A gentle soul he was with a huge heart who loved fishing, motorcycles and the Dolphins.

He is loved and will always be loved, missed and remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, December 13th at Connolly's Sports Bar and Grill, 10045 Belvedere Rd, Royal Palm Beach.



