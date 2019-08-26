|
Granims, Ronald Michael
On August 19, 2019 Ronald Michael Granims passed away at the age of 64.
Ron was born on June 7, 1955 in West Palm Beach, FL to Edward and Patricia (Becker) Granims. He attended Twin Lakes High, and later worked professionally as a plumber in Palm Beach County for most of his life.
Ron had a great passion for music. He was a multi-instrumentalist with an incredible gift for playing the guitar. He loved to cook, and grill, and eat and drink with friends. Ron was quick to recount a story; and was always one to reach out to a friend. Ron was known for his wry sense of humor, his ability to laugh in any situation, and his free-wielding live and let live spirit.
Ron is survived by a sister, Jan, brother, Tom (Shirley), a niece, Brooke and nephews, Jay, Wade and Kyle. He leaves behind an entire adopted family of friends who will miss him deeply. Ron wanted to express his utmost gratitude to his caregivers for their attention and patience.
There will be a celebration of Ron's life in the near future.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019