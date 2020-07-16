Perry, Ronald Neil
On June 30, 2020 Ronald Neil Perry passed away at the age of 66 after a short period due to cancer with his wife Sheila Perry by his side.
He was born in Cambridge, MA to Lillian Ranieri Perry and Reginald Neil Perry in 1954. He grew up in Cambridge where he spent most of his life with his sister Linda and attended local schools.
He was a true athlete in every way. He studied at Berwick Academy and played hockey at BU. He enjoyed basketball, softball and golf and found his true passion to be tennis. He was a member of the Cambridge Tennis Club for many years. He not only loved playing the game but also teaching it. He was a coach at Brae Burn Country Club for many years, as well as UMass Boston and Harvard University. In 2004 he decided he needed more time on the court and that's when he and his wife moved to the Lake Worth, FL area. He found his calling, he was in his element and Florida welcomed him. He was a tennis advisor at Israel Children's Center, Tennis Pro at The Beach Club of Palm Beach, The River Golf Course and was the Director of Tennis at the Falls Golf and Country Club. He was very proud to have also worked at Mar-a-Largo where he had the opportunity to teach the Trump children.
Ronnie lived a full life and never forgot his Boston roots. He loved his New England teams - Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics. He enjoyed his arts, spending time at home with his wife and dogs and more importantly cooking! He loved to cook and was exceptional at that.
He was preceded in death by his father Reginald and his mother Lillian. He is also survived by his sister Linda Kelley and her husband Lawrence, two nephews Scott and Sean Kelley who reside in Tewksbury, MA. He also has three step children David and his wife Jennifer Swieneski, Cherilyn Swieneski of Lowell, MA and Rachel Swieneski of Dracut, MA. He also had several nieces and a nephew, four stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandson and his wife Sheila (Gouveia) Perry of 17 years.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at All County Funeral Home on Due to COVID -19 we will be limited in attendance please let us know if you would like to attend.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on July 15, with a live stream at (meet.google.com/cnc-bryj-dnb
).
His burial will take place at a later date at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made directly to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
or via the link below. Ronnie understood and shared his wife Sheila's passion for this cause and supported her participation to positively impact the fight against cancer (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/sheilaperry
)