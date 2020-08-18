Korpinen, Ronald R.
Ronald Robert Korpinen, 78, went to his Heavenly Home on July 31, 2020. Ronald was born on May 7, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated Lake Worth High School in 1960 and then graduated from Florida Atlantic University. Ronald was Christian and his favorite hobby was Pickleball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alina Korpinen.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years Terry, sons: Kevin Korpinen (Denise) and Thomas Price (Vicki); Daughter: Tracey Price; Grandchildren: Jessica Maskiewicz (Tyler), Grace Lambert, Patrick McGarry, Mekayla Korpinen, Shannon McGarry, Kaitlyn Price, and Lauren Price.
The family will have a private Ceremony of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
.
