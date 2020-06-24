Galione, Ronald Ralph
Ronald Ralph Galione, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and East Hampton, NY, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL. Ron was born October 25, 1930 in Mineola, NY and is predeceased by his parents, the late Mildred Sleight Galione and Dr. Romualdo "Doc" Galione; his nephew, Graham Galione; and his stepdaughter, Robin Pierce.
Ron graduated from Roslyn High School in 1948 and from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1952. A diligent worker with a formidable work ethic, Ron worked for only two companies in his lifetime; General Electric and Alexander Proudfoot, where he rose to become Senior Vice President of North American Operations/Managing Partner until his retirement in 1988.
Aside from his residences in Palm Beach Gardens and East Hampton, Ron lived in Roslyn, NY, New Canaan, CT, New York, NY, Vail, CO, and on an elegant boat – the Lostime docked in Sag Harbor, NY. Ron and his wife Marianne traveled the world and filled their homes with art and beautiful relics from their travels. His two favorite places they visited were Africa and the Outback of Australia. After his retirement, Ron kept busy playing golf and tennis, tinkering in his gardens, watching the stock market, riding his stationary bike, or planning his grandchildren's college financing. If you google "Ron Galione", chances are you will see the link to the New York Times article on Ron and Marianne when they hosted a Pig Roast at their East Hampton home one summer eve in 2002.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marianne Hughes Pierce Galione of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and East Hampton, NY; and his children, Susan Galione Saksa of Colorado Springs, CO, Thomas Galione (Susan) of Ridgefield, CT, Linda Galione Quina (Chris) of Farmers Branch, TX, and Alicia Galione Miller (Richard) of Midlothian, VA; and his stepchildren, Larry Pierce (Jean) of Providence, RI, and Laura Pierce of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Ron "Popeye" or "Papa Ron" is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Saksa, Kristen Saksa Juen (Mike), Matthew Galione, Michelle Quina, Michael Galione, Brian Quina, Melissa Galione, Caroline Miller, Mark Galione, and Richard "Max" Miller; plus his step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, Trevor, and Grant Pierce. Ron is also survived by his younger brothers, Fred Galione (Mary Ann) of Annandale, VA, and Neal "Skip" Galione (Pat Ellen) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; a special niece, Lisa Galione of New York, NY; his nephews, William and Christopher Galione; and the mother of his children, Alice Gardner Lagergren Galione of Colorado Springs, CO.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of La Posada Retirement Community and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for fielding the many phone calls from his family regarding his medical care and well-being during this pandemic.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please donate to the charity of your choice or toast to a life well lived with a good Chardonnay while listening to Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" in honor of our father, grandfather, husband, brother, and uncle, Ronald Galione.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.