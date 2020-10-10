1/1
Ronald Raymond Fenaughty
Ronald Raymond Fenaughty passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 due to complications of heart failure. He was 85. Ron was born in Yonkers, NY, to Raymond and Mildred "Jerry" Fenaughty. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson College, and his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yale University.
Ron was a flight test engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft for over forty years. He loved his job. He started with Sikorsky in Connecticut and moved his family to Tequesta in 1978. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta for over forty years and took immense pleasure in singing in the choir. He was married to his beloved soulmate, Meg, for over fifty years.
Ron had a deep appreciation of the arts. He painted, sang, danced, and played guitar and ukulele. He never missed a performance at the Maltz Theater, and he and Meg found ways to weave songs from favorite musicals into their daily lives. Ron had a big heart, a quick wit, a hearty laugh, and a twinkle in his eye. His favorite song to sing was Frank Sinatra's "My Way", which sums him up perfectly.
Ron lost Meg in 2011 and his brother Roger in 2018. He is survived by his "favorite" sister Dona, his five children, Laura, Mark, Andrea, Karen, and Amy, as well as six grandchildren, Andrew, Dylan, Sarah, Brian, Jade and Madeline.
His family is having a private memorial for him in December.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
