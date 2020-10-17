1/
Ronald Schall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Schall was born in West Palm Beach, FL November 8, 1937 and passed away October 6, 2020. Known to be a hard worker and was employed with Browns Distributing over 30 years. Survived by children, Mitchell Schall, Wendy Schall Hambrick, grandchildren Erica Hambrick, Jacob Hambrick and great-grandson Keagan Raymond. Proud to have served in the Korean War and never went anywhere without his Korean hat. Also survived by his previous wife Ouida Harper Schall married 60 years. Graveside Service 10:00AM Wednesday, October 21 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved