Ronald Schall was born in West Palm Beach, FL November 8, 1937 and passed away October 6, 2020. Known to be a hard worker and was employed with Browns Distributing over 30 years. Survived by children, Mitchell Schall, Wendy Schall Hambrick, grandchildren Erica Hambrick, Jacob Hambrick and great-grandson Keagan Raymond. Proud to have served in the Korean War and never went anywhere without his Korean hat. Also survived by his previous wife Ouida Harper Schall married 60 years. Graveside Service 10:00AM Wednesday, October 21 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach.