Ronald Walter Eddy

Eddy, Ronald Walter
Ronald Walter Eddy, of Stuart, FL, passed away at Hospice of Stuart on September 26, 2019.
He was born in Port Huron, MI on March 23, 1942, and moved to Florida in the early seventies. Ron loved South Florida, the weather, the fishing and most of all the golfing. He also watched and loved all sports.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, his daughter Ann Marie Eddy Lavallee, his two sons Douglas and Joel, and four beautiful grandchildren Zachary, Julia, Grace and Hannah. Ron fought bravely to the end. Rest In Peace in Heaven.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
