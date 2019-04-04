Home

JONES, Rondal December 6, 1942 March 31, 2019 Mr. Jones went home to be with the Lord following an extended illness. He leaves to mourn a loving and devoted wife Barbara Ramsey Jones, children: Lashell Parkinson, Rondal, Jr., Matthew (Vonda) and Torrence Ramsey (Chris) and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, April 5, 2019, 5-7PM, at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 530l Australian Ave., West Palm Bch. FL. Funeral service Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11AM, Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 W 30th St., Riviera Bch., FL. Elder Robert J. Hendley, III, Pastor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 4, 2019
