Tashof, Ronna Susan
Ronna Susan Tashof, age 59, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Boca Raton.
Ronna is survived by her parents Wilda and Joseph Tashof. She was a loving and devoted mother to her children Joshua and Nikki Tashof, sister to Tracy (Ron) Liss and Cheryl Ginsburg.
Ronna graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Interior Design which was her passion. She was working in the insurance industry and will be deeply missed by her colleagues at Bankers Life.
Ronna leaves behind a beautiful legacy in her children who were her primary joy in life and their successes were an enormous source of pride for her as they both attend FSU. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Ronna loved giving back to those in need and was a truly valued volunteer at the JAFCO Children's Ability Center serving children with Autism and most recently at Eagles' Haven Wellness Center supporting those affected by the Parkland shooting.
In lieu of flowers, please make a Shiva donation in Ronna's honor to JAFCO, (www.Jafco.org).
