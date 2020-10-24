Roscoe F. MarshallNovember 27, 1932 – September 9, 2020Roscoe F. Marshall passed away September 9, 2020. He was born in Caldwell County, NC on November 27, 1932. After graduating from Granite Falls High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly on the USS Coral Sea from 1951 to 1955. After discharge from the Navy, he attended Appalachian State University and earned a bachelor's degree. Later he attended the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University where he earned his Master of Education degree.Roscoe was joined in marriage to Carolyn Ann Looper on August 31, 1958. They moved their young family to Palm Beach County in 1962 where Roscoe began his 27-year career with the School District of Palm Beach County. He taught math at Howell Watkins Middle School and Golfview Jr. High School where he also coached baseball. At Palm Beach Gardens High School he taught math, coached tennis, and was a dean. He was an assistant principal at Jupiter High School, the principal at Loggers Run Middle School and the principal at North Shore High School before becoming an administrator for the School District of Palm Beach County from which he retired in 1989. He touched the lives of countless students and fellow teachers, many of whom became life-long family friends. Roscoe was a gifted artist. While a student at Appalachian he created some of the early renditions of their mascot, Yosef. He later developed his skills in painting and taxidermy, primarily fresh water fish. He was best known for his paintings of Florida shrimp boats and several of these paintings were award winners.Roscoe was a proud member of the American Legion and Master Mason member of the Palmwood Masonic Lodge.Being an avid fisherman and all-around outdoor sportsman, Roscoe loved Florida: summers in the Keys, snook fishing on the coast and all that Lake Okeechobee has to offer. He was most happy fishing from his boat on Lake Okeechobee. He instilled this love for the outdoors and respect for the environment in his children and grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn (née Looper) Marshall; three daughters: Micki (Bob Tigges), Kathy (Dave Lumpkin), and Christie; four grandchildren: Joshua, Monica, Trevor and Sarah.Special thanks and much love to Bob Tigges who filled the role of the son Roscoe never had.A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.Donations in Roscoe's memory may be made to South Florida National Parks Trust: