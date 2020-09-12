Paraizo, Rose L.
Rose L. Paraizo, age 97, died peacefully on September 6, 2020. Born to Clara and Anthony Long on April 12, 1923, she was the youngest of eight children. She grew up in Central Valley, NY where she met and married Armand Paraizo, her husband of 65 years. After their son Barry was born, they moved to Highland Falls where Armand worked at West Point U.S. Military Academy for 35 years. When son Barry was a teenager, Rose went to work at Highland Falls Savings and Loan. After her retirement in 1983, she and Armand moved to Florida to be near Barry and his family. Rose was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, all seven siblings, and her husband Armand. She is survived by her loving son Barry (Linda), granddaughter Lei Paraizo-Smith (Michael Smith) and great-grandson Hunter.
A private service will be held in Tequesta followed by internment at Riverside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Trust Bridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or to the charity of your choice
.