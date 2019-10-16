Home

Rose M. Schoneman

Schoneman, Rose M.
1926 - 2019
"Sioux" died peacefully at home in Jupiter, FL, October 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She was 7 days shy of her 93rd birthday and still polished her own nails.
Sioux was born in Pittsburg, PA and grew up in East Orange and Livingston, NJ. She was a long-time resident of West Palm Beach and Jupiter, FL and was retired from Southern Bell.
Sioux was predeceased by her husband Robert Schoneman, and her beloved son Peter Clausen.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Susan "Bunny" LeBourgeois and her husband Joe, grandchildren Eric Clausen, Sheena Merritt and family, Kristen Clausen, two cherished cats – Sugar and Spice, and many special friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Unity Church in the Gardens, 550 Bush Road, Jupiter, FL 33458, Phone: 561-741-6515.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sioux's memory to Hospice (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ ways-to-give/donate-now) / Native American Indians at (https://www.naha-inc.org/) or any local Animal Charity of your choosing.
As the Indians say, "As you walk ahead" Sioux, remember that we love you deeply, dearly, and sincerely.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
