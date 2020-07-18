Rose Malfa

Malfa, RoseFebruary 7, 1927 - July 17, 2020Rose was born in Brooklyn, NY. In her early 20's she married and moved to Long Island where she lived and owned a thriving clothing store until her retirement to Florida in 1996. But Rose got bored, found a part time job and continued to work until she turned 80. She was also very active with the Italian American Club. She leaves behind and will be missed by her two daughters, Marie Coleman and RoseAnne (Liz) Malfa, four grandchildren, Tina (Denise) Schrecengost, Kristen Beauchesne, Ivan Malfa-Kowalski, and Zach (Katie) Malfa-Kowalski. She also had four great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter, Shawn Clark, Aaron Beaudoin, Ryder Beauchesne, Hayden Beauchesne and Aryana Clark.Service (limited to 10 people) to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from Noon till 2:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach.