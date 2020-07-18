1/1
Rose Malfa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malfa, Rose
February 7, 1927 - July 17, 2020
Rose was born in Brooklyn, NY. In her early 20's she married and moved to Long Island where she lived and owned a thriving clothing store until her retirement to Florida in 1996. But Rose got bored, found a part time job and continued to work until she turned 80. She was also very active with the Italian American Club. She leaves behind and will be missed by her two daughters, Marie Coleman and RoseAnne (Liz) Malfa, four grandchildren, Tina (Denise) Schrecengost, Kristen Beauchesne, Ivan Malfa-Kowalski, and Zach (Katie) Malfa-Kowalski. She also had four great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter, Shawn Clark, Aaron Beaudoin, Ryder Beauchesne, Hayden Beauchesne and Aryana Clark.
Service (limited to 10 people) to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from Noon till 2:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved