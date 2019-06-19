Home

Rose Margareth Germain Obituary
Germain, Rose Margareth
Rose Margareth Germain, 64, of Greenacres, FL, passed away on June 7,2019. A public viewing will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 7:00PM until 9:30PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:30AM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5656 Colbright Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019
