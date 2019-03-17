NETTO, Rose Maria Rose Maria Netto, 64, passed away suddenly Monday, March 4, 2019. The daughter of the late Edward and Martha Netto of Vero Beach, she was known for her smile, her love of her family, and her faithful friendship to her roommate Robin, as well as her extended family and caregivers of 20 years, Margareth Duval and Vierge Cadet. Born in Vero Beach, an Arc participant and supporter, and a lifelong Floridian, "Rosie" loved spending time with family - from her sister and brother-in-law, Thalia Netto Kahl and John Kahl in Nashville, TN, to her brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Nina Netto in Atlanta, GA, along with their children. Her family will forever remember Rose Maria's love of movies - particularly The Sound of Music, good meals, and handsome men - preferably those that resembled Richard Gere. She is survived by the aforementioned family, as well as her nieces and nephews, Thomas Kahl, Chandler Kahl, Lexi Netto Nguyen, Amelia Netto Grant, and Joseph Netto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to The ARC of Indian River County, an organization that Maria and her parents helped build, along with Leda Chesborough and Harry Hurst. A donation to The ARC will help the many who were less fortunate than Maria to lead fulfilling lives, regardless of ability. www.coxgiffordseawinds.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary