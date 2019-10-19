|
|
Polakowski, Rose
Rose Polakowski, age 95, of Greenacres, FL, passed away October 8, 2019. Rose was born April 14, 1924 in Bayonne, NJ to Salvatore and Mary La Rocca.
Rose is survived by her loving children: John Polakowski (wife, Tove), Ronald Polakowski (wife, Diane) and Judy Maccarone (husband, Joseph); grandchildren, John K. Polakowski, Kirsten Cardenas, Ronald J. Polakowski, Brian C. Polakowski, Joseph J. Maccarone and Lauren M. Maccarone; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bertha Bergrowicz. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Polakowski; companion, Dan Milligan; brother, Thomas La Rocca; sister-in-law, Camille La Rocca.
A Funeral Mass will held Monday, December 23 at 10:00AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 805-5856. Arrangements entrusted to Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019