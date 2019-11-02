|
|
Webberly, Rose
Rose Webberly, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at the age of 92 years old. Rose was born and grew up in the Bronx, New York and later moved to Mohegan Lake, New York to raise her family. In 1994 Rose and her husband Charles retired to Stuart, where they enjoyed many adventures travelling by car far and wide to visit with family and friends. Rose will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who devoted herself to family and touched the lives of all that knew her. She is predeceased by her beloved sister and brother, Nanny Sherman and Leo Reale. Rose is survived by her loving husband Charles of 67 years; sister Dolores Naclerio; son and daughter-in-law Charles and Kara Webberly and her two grandchildren Emma and Charlie who were her pride and joy.
A Funeral Mass Celebrating Rose's Life will take place 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 6, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Jensen Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Rose's memory to - (https://www.stjude.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019