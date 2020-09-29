1/1
Rose Weible
Jupiter - Rose Weible, age 96, of Jupiter, passed away on September 20, 2020. Rose was born on July 26, 1924 in McKeesport, PA. Rose moved to Florida in 1957 and worked as an Enrolled Tax Agent. She was a life member of the American Legion, Riviera Beach.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years William Weible. Rose is survived by sons Robert (Donna) and William (Deborah), she is also survived by her grandchildren Bobby, David, Jacqueline, Amanda and Robert, and two great-grandchildren Anastasia and Armando.
Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her spirit will live on in each one of them. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to (furryfriendsadoption.org). Please leave online condolences and remembrances at howard-quattlebaum.com.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
