Rosela Orelus

Rosela Orelus was born in Haiti on April 03, 1954. Date of death October 23, 2020 at 3:25PM at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an amazing mother to her only daughter Gina Gilles. And also a business woman.

She will be missed by family and friends.



