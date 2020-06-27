Rosellen Devereaux Stephenson
Stephenson, Rosellen Devereaux
Rosellen passed on June 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL.
Funeral Services and a Reception will be held at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL on Thursday, July 2, 2020 starting at 2:00PM.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home - Young & Prill Chapel
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
7722239300
