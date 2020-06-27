Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephenson, Rosellen Devereaux

Rosellen passed on June 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL.

Funeral Services and a Reception will be held at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL on Thursday, July 2, 2020 starting at 2:00PM.



