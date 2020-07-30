1/1
Rosemarie Dedman
Dedman, Rosemarie
Rosemarie "Rose" Cawthard Dedman, age 76, of Jupiter, FL, went to be with the Lord July 19, 2020. Rose worked at the Town of Jupiter Building Department in Permits for over 21 years.
Predeceased by her son John Dedman, Jr. and sister Cheryl Galbraith.
Survived and loved by her husband of 58 years, John "Jack" Dedman, sons David Dedman and wife Debbie and Michael Dedman, sister Diane Scheffler, brothers Richard Cawthard, Walter Cawthard, Gary Cawthard and Karl Cawthard, grandchildren John Dedman III, Danielle Dedman and Demi Dedman, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marvel Dedman, loved ones Connie Dedman and Wende Campbell, and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of her Service to be announced.
Memorial Donation in Memory of Rosemarie may be made to Harvest Community Church, 100 S Pennock Ln, Jupiter, FL 33458.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
