Rosemary GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Rosemary Rosemary Green, age 58, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home in Palm Beach Gardens. She was born March 15, 1960 in New York and moved to Florida where she raised her children. Her outgoing personality allowed her to learn about others around her and make everyone feel welcome. She is survived by her children: Jacqueline and Jonathan, her siblings: Dominick (Hollis), John, and Frank (Jennifer) as well as her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019
