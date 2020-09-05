Girard, Rosemary L.
Rosemary L. Girard, 75, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. Born and raised in Springfield, MA she was the daughter of the late William and Enis (Loncrini) Bewsee. She married the love of her life, Robert Girard, in 1969. In 1978, she and her husband moved to Florida and shortly thereafter she started caring for children in their home. She continued this calling for the next 25 years of her life. She and Bobby were married for 51 years, devoting their time to friends and family in Florida and Massachusetts.
Rosemary was a loving wife, devoted daughter, second mother to many, caring sister, beloved aunt and loyal friend. She was generous with her love and made everyone a part of her family. She was loved for her strong will, feisty spirit, direct advice, candid opinion and overall goodness and kindness that comes from caring for others. Rosemary always thought of others before herself. She will live on in the hearts of all the children she cared for and all those who were blessed to be touched by her life.
Rosemary was predeceased by her parents and sisters Carol Denno and Joan Shea. She is survived by her devoted husband Robert Girard, brother Kenneth Bewsee, sisters-in-law Sue Bewsee, Priscilla Girard, Theresa Laravee, brother-in-law Gaston Girard, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended families, and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00PM on Wednesday, September 9 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL. The burial and a second memorial service will be held in Agawam, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's name to the American Lung Association
(lung.org
) or the charity of your choice
.