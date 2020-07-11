Norquest, Rowan Kearney

Rowan Norquest died on June 21, 2020 at the age of 38 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was born on October 22, 1981.

Rowan attended school in Palm Beach County and graduated from Forest Hill High School. He had many long time friends he made through his school years. Rowan continued to make and keep friends and they were deeply important to him. His family, his fiancée Jennifer, and his children meant the world to him.

As a youth he participated in mission trips. He was generous and helped provide for those he saw in need. He would fix plates of holiday food and take them to homeless or lonely people. He lived for his daughter Lucy and was a wonderful father. He loved our dogs and their unconditional love.

Rowan's survivors include his parents, Julie and Jim Norquest; his brother James, his sister-in-law Megan and nephew Desmond; his fiancée Jennifer and their daughter Lucy; his son Aidan; aunts and uncles Ed and Sally Golightly, Rita and Mick Dubois, and Lisa Norquest; cousins Andy Golightly, Katherine Flandermeyer, Andrew Dubois, Catharine Dubois Sherry, Anne Skiles, Mike Dugan, Jim Dugan, Emily Murrman, and Audrey Rodgers; and his fiancee's parents Laurie Loiacono and Perry Curkendall. He was predeceased by his uncle John Dugan and his aunt Carol Dugan.

We plan to hold a memorial gathering when conditions allow. Rowan will rest in the columbarium at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach, with an interment service to be officiated by our long time friend Father Ted Anderson.



