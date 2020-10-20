Rowshan Ara Chowdhury

Rowshan Ara Chowdhury, known by her children as "Amma" and her grandchildren as "Nanu" or "Dadu" in Bangla, died early on the morning of October 20, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Florida, at the age of 93. Born in April 1927 in the British-occupied port city of Chittagong, India -- now known as Bangladesh -- Rowshan Ara lived an extraordinary life.

At the age of 10, she was a part of a student group that welcomed Mahatma Gandhi as he traveled the subcontinent during his revolutionary tour of India, championing the nation's freedom from British colonialism.

Raised by a philanthropic, Bengali lawyer, in a time of growing revolutionary sentiment, Rowshan Ara aspired to become a judge. As a little girl, she had a strong sense of justice. "An unjust world needs just leaders," she would say to her children.

A brilliant student, Rowshan Ara spoke at least five languages -- Hindi, English, Bangla, Chatgaiya and Urdu. She was honored as a scholar for her academic achievement in the fifth and eight grade, beating out hundreds of thousands of other students across India.

During World War II, she was forced to leave school at the age of 14 for an arranged marriage, a custom of the region at the time. Although she left her formal education behind, she was a lifelong student who fostered a passion for learning in her children.

Rowshan Ara was a devoted wife and mother, raising 10 children. She taught her children and hired them tutors and urged them all to pursue degrees in law and medicine so that they may serve their communities someday. As a Muslim, she believed in helping others. She would say "humanity is my religion."

Possessing a generous heart and an entrepreneurial spirit, Rowshan Ara in her early thirties, devised a plan to help the poorer people in her village by creating a micro-lending system. She would give farm animals like cows, goats or chickens to poorer people in her community so that they could make a livelihood selling milk and eggs. Her only condition was that if the chickens had chicks or the cows had calves, those animals needed to be given to other less fortunate neighbors. Thus, she created a system that lifted her community out of poverty.

Rowshan Ara endured great hardship in her life, such as losing her sister to cholera in her teenage years, and suffering the death of her cousins to diseases like smallpox. Despite her grief, she not only took care of her family, but also the children of cousins and her extended family.

She was a renaissance woman. Memorizing poetry in various languages that she would recite to her grandchildren later on. She was also a prolific reader, reading whatever story books she could find. A singer and a musician, she played the harmonium and passed a love of music down to her daughters. She had a deep thirst for knowledge, constantly reading newspapers from various countries, pouring over the politics of other nations so she could better understand the world.

She would tell her children, and later on her grandchildren, that people could take everything away from you -- money, status, power -- but they could never take away your education. She was thrilled to watch her children become teachers, physicians and businessmen.

And she grew even happier when she watched her grandchildren become lawyers, judges, journalists, teachers and doctors.

Following the death of her husband in 2001, Rowshan Ara moved to America, the country where all her children live today. In the 19 years she lived in the U.S., she travelled between New York City, Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida in order to spend the remainder of her life with all her children and grandchildren. She spent the last years of her life a resident of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Rowshan Ara was deeply loved, admired and respected by her family, her friends and the Bangladeshi community. She is survived by her 10 children, 26 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She has been laid to rest in West Palm Beach, Florida, next to her late son-in-law.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store