

Roxanne L. (Roberts) Voiret, age 47, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Jupiter Hospital. The only child to Richard "Rick" Roberts and Linda (Haugen) Roberts. A graduate of JHS c/o of 1990, she went on to attend and graduate from FAU in 1995/1996 with Bachelors of Business Administration degrees for Marketing and Administration.

On October 27, 2001, she married Ken Voiret and became the CEO of MBD Corporation with the birth of her three children Morgan, Brooke and Dylan – her most cherished accomplishment. She was a devoted loving wife and mother. Her family was her whole heart and world.

She truly lived life to the fullest and she would do anything for family and friends. Everyone who met Roxanne instantly took to her and loved her. Whether it was devoting her time at her children's schools or working with the local soccer league and the community children. She was truly loved by her friends and family and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Ken and children Morgan, Brooke and Dylan. Her parents Rick and Linda Roberts, BFF Sandra Gonzales-Petrin as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and brothers-in-law. A celebration of life service (casual dress) is planned for 5pm Saturday, August 22. It will be held at the Kai-Kai Farm, 8006 SW Kanner Hwy, Indiantown, FL 34956 for family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Roxanne. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Roxanne's name to be made to either the Charlotte Hans Foundation or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Foundation.



