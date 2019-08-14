|
|
Bennett, Roxie L.
Roxie L. Bennett, 72, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on August 8, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2006 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2006 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019