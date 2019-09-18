|
Kelson-Hobbs, Roxie Mae
Roxie Mae Kelson-Hobbs, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born February 2, 1935 in Crenshaw, MS. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Pressly, first husband Robert Ray Kelson and second husband Andrew Hobbs. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family, son Alphonso Kelso Brat, Isiah Kelson, step-daughter Stephanie Battle, grandchildren Kelsen and Kayln Brat, Shadatt Kelson, Lonny and Juanita Smith, Glennalle Smith, a host of many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 21 in Memphis, TN. She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Crenshaw, MS at the family's request. Thank you for all of your condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019