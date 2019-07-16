Warren, Sr., Roy Gardner

Roy Gardner Warren, Sr., 63, passed away July 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday, July 21 at 2:00PM with a Burial Service planned in the fall (publicized at a later date) at Village Cemetery, near his beloved camp in Enfield, ME.

Roy was born July 3, 1955 to father Gardner and raised by loving mother Dorothy, along brother Jim and sister Bev Mansell (Tom, daughter Tracy). Born in Salem, MA and raised in Maine, where at a young age he met smoking-hot future wife Martha Pinkham. He was an accomplished athlete, driven entrepreneur, and devoted family man. He is survived by Martha, kids Niki Cavallo (Jeff), Mac (Ashley) and Roy Jr. Known lovingly as "Bumpa" he forever will be remembered by grandchildren Caroline, Jack, John Malcolm, William, Bella, Anthony and Sophia.

Best described by a friend as "completely generous and honest", Roy lived his life by his own terms, guided by his Christian faith, love and an eternal optimism that he maintained until his last day.