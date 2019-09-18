|
Taplin, Roy Herbert
Roy Herbert Taplin went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019 in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Roy is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of forty two years, Pam, daughters, Courtney Southworth and husband Jared of the Acreage, FL, Amanda McArdle and Colin of Hoboken, NJ, grandsons, Colt Marcus and Logan Roy, his mother, Carol Taplin of Southold, NY, brother Todd Taplin and wife Kathy of Loxahatchee, FL, many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews across the United States. Roy was predeceased in death by his father in 2010. He was all about family and friends and was always the "life of the party".
Roy was born in Greenport, NY on July 8, 1955 to Roy Carlton and Carol Tuthill Taplin. Roy attended school in Southold where he lettered in soccer, lacrosse, and basketball. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1977 with a degree in Wildlife Biology, where he met the love of his life, Pam, a good old West Virginia girl. They moved to Florida after graduation and have resided there ever since.
Roy was an avid hunter, fisherman, football fan, and loved to play the parlay. GO NOLES, MOUNTAINEERS, and DOLPHINS. Although this year, we have no clue where they are going. Roy, could you please talk to God about that?
Known as the "mayor" of Clay, KY he ran a hunting camp for his many family and closest friends. He was a volunteer softball coach, a dance dad, and the girls absolutely adored him. Most recently, he became a baseball grandpa. Roy never knew a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. We will have a Celebration of Life for Roy on Friday evening, September 20, at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The funeral will be held at Palms West Presbyterian Church, 13689 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee Groves, FL at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 21. The burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crab Orchard Creek Hunting Camp. "Go big or go home", we love you Roy!!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019