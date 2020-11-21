1/1
Roy John Willis
1945 - 2020
Roy John Willis
Roy John Willis, 75, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away November 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His adventure began May 15, 1945 in St. Augustine, FL. Growing up in Hawaii, he had a love of the sea. In 1963 he joined the Navy and served nine years where he learned his trade as a diesel mechanic. He traveled around the world aboard the USS Dogfish, Pickerel, Atule and Cusk. In 1972 he joined the Huns Motorcycle Club in New London CT. Roy enjoyed riding his Harley with his brothers forming lifelong friendships. His free spirit took him from coast to coast working and making friends wherever he ended up. In 1977 he headed south on his sailboat and ended up in Riviera Beach, FL. There he started his business Mobile Yacht Repair. During slow season he would sail around the islands. After retiring he traveled the county in his RV with his companion Ginny and dog Rocky. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence Willis, sister Bonnie Urso and daughter Gwendolyn Turner. He is survived by his grandchildren Randy, Georgie and Jewel Turner, nephew Albert Urso, numerous great grandchildren, friends and brothers. His final voyage will take place in his favorite city, Key West, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
