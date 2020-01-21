|
|
Dawson, Roy L.
Roy L. Dawson, 93, of Jupiter, FL passed away on January 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Guilford, IN on May 8, 1926; the son of the late Lloyd and Irene Dawson.
Roy was educated in the Guilford school system, graduating from Guilford High School, Class of 1944. He served his country in the Army Air Corp from 1944 – 1946. He then continued his education at Purdue University, earning a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1949. He married Jane on November 28, 1947 and together they shared 72 years of marriage. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer for IBM for 32 years and later with Sikorsky for 8 years, until his retirement. Roy enjoyed traveling, photography, amateur radio, muzzle loading firearms, overseas mission work and Gideon's.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Dawson; two sons, Darrel Dawson (Linda) and Curt Dawson (Christine); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a brother, Earl and a sister, Helen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Grace Immanuel Bible Church, 17475 Jonathan Drive #5893, Jupiter, FL 33477. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Roy's name to Grace Immanuel Bible Church, for missions or Gideon.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020