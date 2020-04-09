|
Martirano, Roy
Roy Martirano of Delray Beach, Florida passed away on March 30th, 2020 at 77 years old. A beloved father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, Roy is survived by his son, Keith; his grandson, Joseph; his sister, Maryann; and nieces, Denise and Tiffany. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and William Martirano.
Roy was born in Queens, New York. His love for carpentry led him to his lifelong career as a master carpenter both in New York and in Florida. He will be most remembered for his outgoing and generous personality as well as his deep love for his family and lifelong friends. Roy was a collector of trains, planes, and boats. When he wasn't working, he looked forward to spending quality time with his family who came to visit from New York as well as his cousins who currently reside in Florida. We will always carry his laughter and sweet memories in our hearts. May Roy rest in eternal peace and always be remembered.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a Celebration of Roy's Life and a memorial service will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Queens, New York.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020