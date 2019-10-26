|
|
Flack, Roy Stuart
January 28, 1940
October 22, 2019
Roy Stuart Flack, son of Herbert Flack and Beatrice Polin Flack, passed away at the age of 79 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Roy was a man of kindness and warmth, strength and intelligence, humor and adventure, curiosity and life-long learning. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Naomi Herman Flack; brothers Michael Flack (Abby Sloane) of New York City, NY and Gary Flack (Krista Brewer) of Atlanta, GA; daughter Sarah Flack of New York City, NY; and daughter Stephanie Flack (Jason Weinstein) and grandchildren Alex, Noah, and Julia Weinstein of Bethesda, MD.
Roy met his wife Naomi while undergraduates at Cornell University. They began dating a few years later as graduate students at Harvard, where Roy earned his law and business degrees. Roy used his education in his 30-year career as a real estate developer, first in New York and then in South Florida, where the family moved in 1976. He was a founder and partner of Rainberry Developers, whose projects included The Polo Club Boca Raton, Gleneagles Country Club, the Rainberry developments, and Harbour's Edge lifecare community, all in Palm Beach County.
In his home life, Roy was a devoted husband and father, and a source of strength and wise counsel to his extended family. He was an avid reader and an enthusiastic world traveler, visiting all seven continents on many trips with family and friends. Roy was also an active outdoorsman. By sail and powerboat, he explored the coast of New England, the Bahamas, the Florida Keys, and the entire Intracoastal Waterway. Roy also enjoyed hiking in the American West. He particularly loved the Jackson Hole region, where he frequently went hiking, kayaking, snow-shoeing, and cross-country skiing, and where he was part of a wonderful community of friends.
Roy will be greatly missed by his loving family and countless friends. There will be a private memorial service in November.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019