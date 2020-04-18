|
|
Spinrad, Ruben
Ruben Spinrad, 65, died on April 9, 2020 after a short courageous and private battle with cancer. Ruben was born on May 15, 1954 in Montevideo, Uruguay to Otto and Golda (Stark) Spinrad. He completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and received his Juris Doctorate from Southwestern University. Ruben was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1983 in addition being a member of the Indiana and Michigan courts.
Ruben worked for Dow Chemical and served as their Latin American Counsel until he returned to Florida in 1998 to care for his elderly parents and work as Corporate Counsel for Tropical Shipping. Palm Beach County was where Ruben found his home. He married Renée and resided in North Palm Beach where he finally got the puppy he waited for his entire life (Max d.1-2-20). In 2011, Ruben started his successful solo law practice in North Palm Beach, FL.
Ruben loved cars- all cars (preferably without a scratch), boating, walking and spending time with those he loved the most: his dogs Max and Riley; close friends Eric Aral, Eddie and Amy Feiweles, Dino Cunningham, David Wilson, Chang Yu, Michael Kattou, Audree Barrow, and Larry Rabin who preceded him in death.
Ruben is survived by Renée and their dog Riley, his brother Bernard (Marien) Spinrad and cousins Barry (Amy) Spinrad and their children Brian, Shayna and Robert, Alvaro (Natalia) Steiger, Adi (Hagit) Spinrad and all of his friends whom he considered family.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Mount Nebo, Miami, FL. A Celebration of Ruben's Life will be held at a later date when we can all be together.
In lieu of memorial gifts Ruben had requested that donations be made in his name to: , Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League or The Jewish Federation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020